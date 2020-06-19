UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister For Expediting Reforms, Restructuring Of PIA

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 19th June 2020 | 08:29 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday emphasized the need to expedite the process of reforms and restructuring of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) to save billions of rupees of the national exchequer.

Chairing a meeting about reforms in the PIA, he said taking out national institutions of losses, and making them active and stable was an important part of the present government's agenda.

The prime minister said there was a need to expedite the reforms process in government institutions as the people had to bear the burden of their billions of rupees' losses.

The prime minster said that by making the national institution like PIA profitable, it was necessary to ensure the best utilization of all its available resources in a transparent manner, besides expediting its administrative reforms process.

The meeting reviewed progress on reforms in the PIA, ways to save it from further losses and make it a profitable institution. It was told that after the induction of the present administration, the PIA's losses had reduced satisfactorily and at operational level it was in a position to run flights without bearing any loss. However, it was informed that the COVID-19 situation had affected the efforts.\932

