Prime Minister for expediting work on ML-1 project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said the Mainline-1(ML-1) railway track was an important and strategic project of China Pakistan Economic Corridor ( CPEC ) and stressed the need to expedite work for its early completion.

Chairing a meeting to review progress on the ML-1 project, the prime minister said completion of the important project would not only modernize the railway system but would also provide better facilities for goods and passenger trains.

He said the common man used to travel on trains so all possible efforts must be made to make the railway journey safe and protect its assets.

Minister for Railways Shaikh Rashid Ahmed briefed the prime minister about progress on the ML-1 project.

The meeting was also attended by Minister for Planning Makhdoom Khosro Bakhtiar , Secretary Railways Sikandar Sultan Raja, Chief Executive Officer Railways Muhammad Aftab Akbar and senior officials.