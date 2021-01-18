Prime Minister for fast-tracking establishment of border markets along Afghan, Iran bordering areas

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed to fast-track the measures regarding the establishment of border markets in Pakistan's bordering areas with Afghanistan and Iran, and formulating a comprehensive strategy soon

Highlighting the importance of markets for the prosperity of people residing in the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and bordering areas of Balochistan, he said the establishment of border markets would not only create employment opportunities for the local population but also help check smuggling.

The prime minister expressed these views while presiding over a meeting here to review progress regarding the establishment of border markets in bordering areas with Afghanistan and Iran.

Advisor to the PM Abdul Razak Dawood, special assistants Moeed Yusuf, Dr Waqar Masood and Dr Shehbaz Gill, and senior officers were present in the meeting, which was also attended by Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi and senior officers concerned through video-link.

The meeting was briefed about the Federal and provincial level measures taken so far regarding the establishment of proposed border markets for the provision of better business opportunities to the local population at Pak-Afghan and Pak-Iran borders, promotion of trade and employment opportunities for the youth.

The meeting was informed about the draft PC-1 and the progress on negotiations with Iran and Afghan authorities for establishment of 18 proposed border markets, out of which four would be established under a pilot project.