Prime Minister For Fighting COVID-19 With Unity, Sagacity; Announces Relief Fund, Youth Force

Tue 31st March 2020 | 12:59 AM

Prime Minister for fighting COVID-19 with unity, sagacity; announces relief fund, youth force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan stressing on the need of fighting war against Coronavirus with unity and sagacity on Monday announced "PM's Relief Fund for COVID-19" and a youth force to effectively tackle the situation arising out of the deadly contagion which has so far killed over 30,000 people across the world.

Addressing the nation over radio and television, he urged people including the Overseas Pakistanis to contribute generously in the PM's Relief Fund for COVID-19 for which an account "NBPAPKKAMBR-4162786786" had been opened at the main branch of National Bank of Pakistan Karachi and would be operative from April 1.

The prime minister said those contributing in the PM's Relief Fund would not be asked any question about the source of their funds, rather they would be given tax incentives.

He said the money raised through this fund would be used for giving financial assistance to the poor people hit by the COVID-19 at their doorsteps, through Ehsas Programme.

The prime minister also announced "Corona Tiger Force" to help the government and institutions to reach out to the poor people affected by the lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 and provide them with food and other essential items.

"God forbids, if Coronavirus spreads, this youth force in coordination with army and administration will reach out to the poor people," he said and added that this force besides supplying food and other essential items to the poor, would also help create awareness among people about self-quarantine and other safety measures.

The prime minister said the youth from all segments of society including young doctors, nurses and others could join the Corona Tiger Force. The whole operation of the force would be organized and coordinated by a data cell from the PM Office.

Besides, he said, the State Bank of Pakistan had decided to offer soft loans to those industries and factories who would not lay off their employees and laborers in this situation.

The prime minister further said the philanthropists engaged in the charity work in the wake of Coronavirus should get themselves registered at Ehsas Programme, so that a coordinated effort could be made without any duplication and neglecting any segment.

