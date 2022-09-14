UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister For Firm Resolve, Solid Actions To Change Nation's Fate

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Prime Minister for firm resolve, solid actions to change nation's fate

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday urged the nation, particularly the influential and affluent classes to play their due role to change the nation's fate through firm resolve and solid actions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday urged the nation, particularly the influential and affluent classes to play their due role to change the nation's fate through firm resolve and solid actions.

"Where does Pakistan stand today despite passage of 75 years? this is a pinching question We are moving in a circle all the time This is now or never," the prime minister said addressing the Lawyers Convention here.

He said the nation wanted to know as why the Quaid's dreams remained fulfilled as millions of the people were faced with poverty.

He said unfortunately, even the smaller nations as well as the neighboring countries had achieved immense progress leaving Pakistan behind.

Referring to the massive destruction caused by the floods, the prime minister said hundreds of thousand of the flood-stricken people were about to brave the upcoming harsh cold winters and 0.6 million pregnant women were also compelled to stay at tents.

Shehbaz Sharif said the country was faced with climate-induced destruction.

He told the lawyers community that as the coalition government was formed, the country was at verge of the economic default.

However, owing to its untiring efforts, the government had averted the economic default and controlled the economic instability, though the inflation was "at its peak." He told the gathering that an agreement with the IMF was signed but violated in the past risking the whole Program.

Shehbaz Sharif said the government was strategizing to cope with the swelling needs of the gas, considering the upcoming winter season.

He said the previous government failed to sign a gas purchase agreement when it was available at 3 cents per MMBTU comparing current 40 cents per MMBTU.

He said the flood water was still causing destruction in Balochistan, leading to the collapse of houses and washing away of crops.

He said even the availability of clean drinking water was a challenge for the flood-affected people.

He said the country was rich with immense resources like Sendak and Reko Diq with capable human resource like farmers, engineers and doctors.

"If we make a resolve, Pakistan will emerge a great country. It will not come through speeches, rather through will and action," the prime minister remarked.

Earlier, he distributed allotment letters among the senior lawyers for residential plots in the housing project and carried out balloting of plots among the Federal government employees.

The prime minister said that those who had got the allotment letters for their residential plots should never forget the flood-stricken people who had lost their dear ones as well as the houses.

He said the housing project for the lawyers' community had been facing a delay; however the incumbent government would ensure its early completion.

He said the government would extend maximum support for development of the housing project.

Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Housing Minister Maulana Abdul Wasay and President of Supreme Court Bar Association Ahsan Bhoon also addressed the Convention.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif IMF Balochistan Prime Minister Supreme Court Flood Water Lawyers Winters Progress Circle Women Gas All Government Agreement Million Housing

Recent Stories

Resham reacts to trolling on social media

Resham reacts to trolling on social media

12 minutes ago
 Taliban 'looking into' video showing executions

Taliban 'looking into' video showing executions

14 seconds ago
 HCSTSI appreciates new Police unit formation for b ..

HCSTSI appreciates new Police unit formation for business community security

15 seconds ago
 Gabol challenges restoration of PTI's MNA

Gabol challenges restoration of PTI's MNA

17 seconds ago
 Position holders of metric exam to get Rs20,000 pe ..

Position holders of metric exam to get Rs20,000 per month scholarship: Minister

20 seconds ago
 Pakistan, India to meet next month to discuss wate ..

Pakistan, India to meet next month to discuss water projects

52 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.