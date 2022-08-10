UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister For Further Strengthening Of Trade, Investment Ties Between Pak-Italy

Muhammad Irfan Published August 10, 2022 | 08:22 PM

Prime Minister for further strengthening of trade, investment ties between Pak-Italy

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday while appreciating Italy's support in the context of European Union's preferential trading GSP Plus scheme, stressed the need to further harness the existing potential to enhance trade and investment relations between Pakistan and Italy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Wednesday while appreciating Italy's support in the context of European Union's preferential trading GSP Plus scheme, stressed the need to further harness the existing potential to enhance trade and investment relations between Pakistan and Italy.

He termed Italy a close friend of Pakistan and a reliable partner, both bilaterally and in the EU context.

The prime minister received Ambassador of Italy in Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister further observed that Pakistan-Italy relations were marked by growing bilateral cooperation as well as commonality of views on a whole range of regional and global issues.

He said Pakistan would be particularly interested in collaborations in the renewable energy sector in which Italy had made remarkable progress.

The prime minister also highlighted the immense cooperation that Pakistan continued to extend to the international community in the wake of the situation in Afghanistan, particularly since August last year.

The Italian ambassador thanked the prime minister for receiving him and expressed his resolve to further increase and diversify the existing ties between the two countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Afghanistan Prime Minister European Union Progress Italy August Media

Recent Stories

Steps being taken to help flood victims in Lasbela ..

Steps being taken to help flood victims in Lasbela: DC

30 seconds ago
 WASA on high alert to cope with any situation: MD

WASA on high alert to cope with any situation: MD

32 seconds ago
 11th Moharram procession peacefully concludes in H ..

11th Moharram procession peacefully concludes in Havelian

34 seconds ago
 Popovici in spotlight at European Swimming Champio ..

Popovici in spotlight at European Swimming Championships

36 seconds ago
 Digital City Haripur, Nano Degree Programme to be ..

Digital City Haripur, Nano Degree Programme to be launched soon: Minister

4 minutes ago
 'Very good': Werner says Flick encouraged him to r ..

'Very good': Werner says Flick encouraged him to return to Leipzig

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.