Prime Minister for further tightening noose against criminals, land mafia in Federal Capital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday, directing the authorities concerned to further tighten the noose against criminals and land mafia in the Federal Capital, said ensuring of the protection of life and property of citizens was the basic responsibility of state

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday, directing the authorities concerned to further tighten the noose against criminals and land mafia in the Federal Capital, said ensuring of the protection of life and property of citizens was the basic responsibility of state.

He expressed these views while presiding over a review-meeting here on the law and order situation in the Federal Capital, development matters and the provision of best civic facilities to the people.

Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Special Assistant to the PM Ali Nawaz Awan, Member of the National Assembly Raja Khurram Shehzad Nawaz, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Chairman Amir Ahmad Ali, Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfikar Khan and senior officers attended the meeting.

The prime minister, while appreciating improved law and order situation in the Federal Capital, said Islamabad should be a model city in every aspect.

Highlighting the importance of protecting weak and poor segments of society, he directed to ensure their protection by all means.

The prime minister said the basic objective of reforms in the CDA, besides the provision of best civic facilities to the citizens, should be on significant increase in the economic process so as to create job opportunities and improve the standard of living.

Directing for early completion of the identification process of targets and required resources regarding health and education, he said the existing administrative infrastructure in health and education should be made fully functional so that the available resources could be completely utilized.

The prime minister also directed to pay special attention on protection of environment and maintain the natural beauty of Islamabad.

The CDA chairman briefed the prime minister in detail about the ongoing development projects in the Federal Capital and and the provision of civic facilities of international standard to the citizens.

The meeting was briefed about various measures such as making the CDA as an active institution, uninterrupted provision of facilities to people, improvement in administrative affairs of federal capital, progress on development projects, increase in revenue receipts, digitization of land record, domicile, vehicle registration and arms licences as well as the provision of one-window operation centers for other facilities.

The CDA chairman told the meeting that the system of sale-purchase of land and the land record in the Federal Capital was being digitized and in that respect biometric system had been introduced.

The meeting was further told that for the first time after the establishment of Islamabad, the notification of DC Rates had been issued; the land of Islamabad would be digitized by the next six months and the administrative structure was being revamped to bring about improvement.

The meeting was briefed about the re-assessment of tax rates for property and vehicles.

The participants were also briefed about the ongoing projects for the provision of civic amenities and the maintenance of city's beauty; progress on G-7 and G-8 Underpasses, dualization of Ata Turk Avenue, construction of Burma Bridge and the construction of additional block in Capital Hospital.

The prime minister was told that tree plantation was being done at various points of Islamabad Expressway.

About the measures being taken to improve the provision of health facilities, the meeting was told that 100 beds were being added in the Capital Hospital, while PIMS and Policlinic hospitals were being expanded; whereas steps were being taken to ensure uninterrupted supply of medicines, availability of staff and lesson the shortage of doctors in 16 Basic Health Units of Islamabad.

The participants were also apprised of the proposed measures regarding the improvement in educational facilities in the Federal Capital.

About the steps being taken and the proposed future measures for overall improvement in the law and order in federal capital, the IG Police Islamabad told the meeting that in terms of curbing crimes, Islamabad Police had realized significant achievements.

In order to check street crime in the Federal Capital, the police were being provided with the required facilities and steps were being taken to fulfill the shortage of staff.

The meeting was told that besides the establishment of citizens facilitation enters, mobile units, provision of body cameras at check posts, establishment of model police stations in the federal capital, the police had also formed conflict resolution committees.

Presenting a comparative review of law and order situation in the federal capital over the previous years, the IGP said that 18 percent decrease was recorded in heinous crimes in Islamabad in the year 2019.

He said the declaration of Islamabad as a family station by the United Nations, considering Islamabad as the safest city of Pakistan by the World Crime Index and its inclusion in the world's 66 safest cities reflected the improved law and order situation in the federal capital.