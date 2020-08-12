Prime Minister for giving special focus on improvement of mobile networks, internet services in backward, far flung areas

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said as improvement of mobile networks and internet services was in the interest of country, special focus should be given on the improvement of those services in backward and far flung areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said as improvement of mobile networks and internet services was in the interest of country, special focus should be given on the improvement of those services in backward and far flung areas.

He expressed his satisfaction over the interest of various companies in getting further spectrum and directed that the process of auction of spectrum should be completed in a transparent manner and on priority.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting held here regarding further improvement in mobile and internet services in the country and the auction of spectrum.

Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin-ul-Haq, Minister for Industries Muhammad Hamad Azhar, Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, secretaries of the concerned ministries, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Executive Director Frequency Allocation board were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed in detail about the applications given by various mobile companies seeking enhanced spectrum for bringing about further improvement in mobile and internet services in the country and the progress made so far in that respect.