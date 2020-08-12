UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister For Giving Special Focus On Improvement Of Mobile Networks, Internet Services In Backward, Far Flung Areas

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 10:21 PM

Prime Minister for giving special focus on improvement of mobile networks, internet services in backward, far flung areas

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said as improvement of mobile networks and internet services was in the interest of country, special focus should be given on the improvement of those services in backward and far flung areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said as improvement of mobile networks and internet services was in the interest of country, special focus should be given on the improvement of those services in backward and far flung areas.

He expressed his satisfaction over the interest of various companies in getting further spectrum and directed that the process of auction of spectrum should be completed in a transparent manner and on priority.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting held here regarding further improvement in mobile and internet services in the country and the auction of spectrum.

Minister for Information Technology Syed Amin-ul-Haq, Minister for Industries Muhammad Hamad Azhar, Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, secretaries of the concerned ministries, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Executive Director Frequency Allocation board were present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed in detail about the applications given by various mobile companies seeking enhanced spectrum for bringing about further improvement in mobile and internet services in the country and the progress made so far in that respect.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Internet Technology Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Progress Abdul Hafeez Sheikh

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler calls on Arabs to support Lebanon; D ..

11 minutes ago

Latifa bint Mohammed embarks on a series of visits ..

11 minutes ago

Emirates adds Birmingham, Cebu and Houston, taking ..

41 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed echoes UAE leaders&#039; directi ..

56 minutes ago

UK economy slumps by 20% in Q2

56 minutes ago

People of Determination Advisory Council recommend ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.