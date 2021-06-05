Prime Minister for global efforts, funding to low CO2 emitting countries to restore ecosystem

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged the world to fight back for ecosystem restoration during the next decade and particularly reminded the rich countries to assist the poor ones bearing the brunt of their immense carbon emissions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday urged the world to fight back for ecosystem restoration during the next decade and particularly reminded the rich countries to assist the poor ones bearing the brunt of their immense carbon emissions.

"Pakistan has minimal contribution in carbon emission. The rich countries responsible for huge carbon emission have the responsibility to at least provide fund so that the countries like ours may fight global warming, improve our environment. The issue is resources gap," he said while addressing the main ceremony of World Environment Day hosted by Pakistan here.

Telecast globally, the event featured the special messages of Chinese President Xi Jinping, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and address by Executive Director of the UN Environment Program Inger Anderson besides State Minister Zartaj Gul and SAPM Amin Aslam.

Held at the beautifully adorned Convention Center with themed green ambiance created by plants and decorations, the event was attended by the Federal ministers, parliamentarians and diplomats from various countries.

A huge number of forest guards were also present who earned huge applause from the audience as the prime minister also widely acknowledged their efforts and sacrifices to preserve the environment.

Explaining the resource constraints in Pakistan, the prime minister said during the pandemic, Pakistan with a population of 220 million could only scrape around US $ eight billion for relief package while 330 million nation of United States doled out a package of US $ 4,000 billion to its people.

He told the world that half of Pakistan's revenue went to debt servicing leaving the government with insufficient resources to support people's health, education, security and other expenditures.

He reiterated that the resource rich countries should support the developing countries who were fighting the war of climate change. He particularly thanked the United Nations Environment Programme and United Nations Secretary General for repeatedly pressing the rich countries to take their carbon responsibilities.

He said Pakistan was also making efforts to further reduce its already minimal emissions by switching 30 percent of its all vehicles to electric transmission and would ensure 60 percent of its power generation through renewable resources by 2030.

He said it was an honor for Pakistan to host World Environment Day which depicted the recognition of Pakistan's efforts and inclusion among few countries concerned for a better environment for next generations.

The prime minister also urged the nation particularly youth to take responsibility of the environment friendly initiatives so that the world could fight back for ecosystem restoration during United Nations Decade for Ecosystem Restoration 2021-2030.

He said like the developing countries, teacher in Pakistan should also create awareness on importance of trees to inculcate responsibility for environment conservation among them.

He said while carrying out any activity, people must consider it's impact on future generations, though some countries had been taking care of their environment since its advent.

He said unfortunately Pakistan was among those countries where environment protection was nowhere among the government's priorities. He recalled that since its inception till launch of On Billion Tree Tsunami in Khaber Pakhtunkhwa in 2013, the country had planted only 640 million trees.

However, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf government, after success of One Billion Tree Tsunami, launched Ten Billion Tree Tsunami and also planted first billion of them.

He lamented the massive deforestation particularly at the Chhanga Manga, Kundian, Chichawatni and Dipalpur where the land mafias had occupied the forest land.

He said the United Nations Decade was an opportunity for the world to correct its course by fighting back the pollution, ensure clean water and reduced carbon emissions.

He seconded words of Prime Minister of United Kingdom that the future generations would have to bear the cost if they failed to protect environment.

He said apart from measures introduced by Pakistan, some issues needed world's attention to reduce carbon emission leading to glacier melting posing threats to countries like Pakistan and Central Asia where rivers were fed by glaciers.

