Prime Minister For Immediate Steps To Hold Local Body Elections In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 11:14 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed the officials to take immediate steps for holding local body elections in Punjab

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed the officials to take immediate steps for holding local body elections in Punjab.

Federal ministers Asad Umar, Fawad Chaudhry, Shafqat Mahmood, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema, Moonis Elahi, Provincial Minister for Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan and senior officers attended the meeting.

Minister for Local Bodies Punjab Mian Mahmoodur Rashid took part in the meeting through video link.

The Punjab government briefed the prime minister about new local government system in the province.

The prime minister emphasized that the local government was the basic structure of democracy and reiterated that without a strong local body system democracy was incomplete.

He asked the relevant officials to ensure direct elections of local government representatives.

