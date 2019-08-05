UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister For Immediate Support Of Prisoners Facing Jail Terms Over Minor Crimes

Mon 05th August 2019

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed the Prisoners Aid Committee to immediately formulate a mechanism for the support of those prisoners facing jail terms over minor crimes

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed the Prisoners Aid Committee to immediately formulate a mechanism for the support of those prisoners facing jail terms over minor crimes.

He was chairing a meeting of the Prisoners Aid Committee, established to provide assistance to the underprivileged prisoners.

According to a PM Office Media Wing press release, the prime minister also directed for early completion of recommendations on jail reforms.

He said the practice of varying application of laws for different strata of society was a great injustice which weakened the basic structure of a society.

He observed that it was a big injustice, if on one hand, the helpless and the financially feeble prisoners were not provided with the succor, while on the other hand, the privileged class was accorded special treatment which badly affected the implementation of laws.

The prime minister was briefed in detail about the terms of reference of the committee and the progress achieved so far. The committee was tasked to collect data and details of all the prisoners who had been facing jail terms on minor crimes including juvenile prisoners, women and the over 70 years old.

The committee would identify all those prisoners who were in the need of legal, or financial aid and would formulate a mechanism in this regard by presenting its proposals, so that the helpless and those who were not in a position to pay fines could be compensated and assisted.

The meeting was attended by Barrister Ali Zafar, Secretary Interior Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan, home secretaries of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, special home secretary of Balochistan and other senior officials.

