Prime Minister For Increase Trade Ties With Malaysia For Promotion, Development Of Tourism In Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 03rd October 2019 | 12:00 AM

Prime Minister for increase trade ties with Malaysia for promotion, development of tourism in Pakistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said there was an immense potential to increase trade and investment between Pakistan and Malaysia in particular for the promotion and development of tourism in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said there was an immense potential to increase trade and investment between Pakistan and Malaysia in particular for the promotion and development of tourism in Pakistan.

He was talking to Speaker of the House of Representatives of Malaysia Tan Sri Dato Mohamad Ariff Bin Md Yusuf, who called on him.

The prime minister expressed the desire to further deepen ties between the two countries.

He appreciated Prime Minister Mahathir's statements supporting just and durable solution of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations (UN) Charter and relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

He said Prime Minister Mahatir was a source of inspiration for all developing countries and the Muslim world.

The prime minister briefed the speaker of the house of representatives of Malaysia on the recent developments in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

He highlighted the dire humanitarian crisis and worsening regional peace and security situation due to India's illegal actions.

India was acting in complete disregard of international law and in violation of the UNSC resolutions, the prime minister said and added India had deployed 900,000 troops in IOJ&K to suppress the Kashmiri people.

Since August 5, an indefensible lockdown had continued with curfew, communications blockade, and severe shortage of food and medicines.The prime minister stressed the imperative of immediate lifting of the curfew and other restrictions and the international community playing its role in facilitating a just and durable solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

