Published November 28, 2022

Prime Minister for int'l community's enhanced efforts to end endless violations of Palestinians' rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said that the dire situation in Occupied Palestine posed a serious challenge to international peace and security, and the international community must enhance its efforts to bring an end to the endless violations of the rights of the Palestinians.

"To improve the prospects of a two-state solution, it is essential to stop Israel from expanding its illegal settlements in occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem," the prime minister said in his message on International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People annually observed on November 29.

On behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan, the prime minister expressed their unwavering support to the people of Palestine, especially on the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.

He said it was a matter of grave concern that the Palestinians had continued to suffer under illegal Israeli occupation for over seven decades.

The prime minister said that in addition to many injustices, the Palestinians endured in their daily lives at the hands of the occupying force, the brutal occupation has resulted in misery, frustration and hopelessness.

"The most recent example of the incessant Israeli violence was seen in August this year, when Israeli bombing in Gaza resulted in deaths of approximately 50 Palestinians, including 17 children, and injuries to more than 300," he remarked.

He said Israel's actions were emboldened by impunity. As long as the international community does not take any concrete action to bring an end to the atrocities, the Palestinians will continue to suffer deaths, injuries and egregious violations of their human rights, the prime minister commented.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan's consistent support for the two-state solution of the Palestinian issue, as enshrined in relevant Security Council and General Assembly resolutions.

"We reaffirm our solidarity with the people of Palestine and call for the establishment of a viable, independent and contiguous State of Palestine on the basis of internationally agreed parameters of the pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds al Sharif as its capital," he added.

