Prime Minister For Introducing "reward And Punishment" System To Improve Governance, Public-sector Performance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :Stressing on zero-tolerance for corruption, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday called for introducing the system of "reward and punishment" in the government departments to improve governance and public-sector performance.

"Corruption always starts from the top and elite class. This is our country. We have to live and die here. We have to correct the system for future generations. Improved governance is vital for the country's development," he added.

The prime minister was addressing, through video-link, the civil officers of Punjab, including the secretaries of administrative departments, commissioners, deputy commissioners and regional police officers.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, Chief Secretary and Inspector General of Police were also present on the occasion.

The prime minister said the country could make progress by following principles of the State of Madina, which ensured rule of law, protection of weaker segments and promotion of education.

Officers had very important role in the achievement of that objective, he said.

"Be empathetic with the poor. Do away with the Thana Culture and adopt the policy of public service." The prime minister appreciated the Punjab administration for taking effective measures during the coronavirus pandemic.

"You will not face any political pressure. Follow merit. I stand with every officer who will follow merit," he told the officers.

Imran Khan said as the country's economy remained burdened under debt, Pakistan had been facing difficult economic situation, which caused resource constraints for education, health and development projects.

He said the present government started an anti-corruption drive as the economy had received a big dent from the menace. Pakistan's development was quoted in the world during the decade of 1960s, he remarked.

The prime minister mentioned the construction as one of the important sectors for economic development and jobs creation, and hoped that the civil officers, within their jurisdictions, would play an important role in the promotion of construction sector in the province.