Prime Minister for joint cooperation to address security issues along Pak-Iran border

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday underscored that the Pakistan-Iran border was a border of peace and friendship, while underlining the importance of joint cooperation to address security issues.

He also stressed on early completion and operationalization of border sustenance markets for economic uplift of the people living on both sides of the border.

The prime minister was talking to Iranian Minister for Interior Dr Ahmad Vahidi, who called on him.

He particularly emphasized the importance of close bilateral collaboration to boost trade and regional connectivity.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the positive momentum in brotherly relations between the two countries, and highlighted the vast potential for enhanced collaboration in diverse fields.

He thanked the Iranian Government and the Supreme Leader for their steadfast support for the just resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The prime minister also expressed satisfaction over the convergence of views regarding a peaceful and stable Afghanistan, and underscored the importance of close coordination between the two countries.

He also stressed the need for urgent actions by the international community to prevent humanitarian crisis and economic meltdown in Afghanistan, and measures to enhance practical engagement, strengthen stability, and counter terrorism.

The prime minister reiterated his invitation to President Raisi to visit Pakistan at an early date.

Interior Minister Dr Ahmad Vahidi conveyed cordial greetings of the Iranian leadership to the prime minister and reaffirmed Iran's desire to strengthen bilateral relations in all aspects.