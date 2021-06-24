UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister For Just Distribution Of Provincial Funds By Sindh Govt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 08:56 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that as the federal government ensured timely release of funds under National Finance Commission, (NFC), it was also essential that Sindh government made just distribution of provincial funds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that as the Federal government ensured timely release of funds under National Finance Commission, (NFC), it was also essential that Sindh government made just distribution of provincial funds.

The prime minister, in a meeting with the parliamentarians of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MOM), said the government was taking all out measures to resolve the issue faced by the Karachi residents.

Federal Planning Minister Asad Umar, MNA Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Senator Faisal Sabzwari attended the meeting wherein the prime minister was updated on the progress of ongoing development projects in Karachi.

The prime minister said the early completion of federal government projects in Karachi and early launch of newly announced works, were among government's priorities.

