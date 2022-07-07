Prime Minister for live telecast of parliamentary standing committees' proceedings

UrduPoint.com

ISLAMABAD, Jul 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday decided to telecast live the proceedings of Parliament's standing committees, an essential and vital part of the Parliament.

The prime minister, in this respect, has written a formal letter to National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf.

He said since the government of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, in the past, had taken a revolutionary step of launching ptv Parliament, second phase of that process, which had been halted by the previous government during the last four years, should be initiated at the earliest.

The prime minister, in his letter to the NA speaker, said an appropriate procedure and parameters for live telecast of the meetings of standing committees should be finalized.

He further said former NA speaker Ayaz Sadiq in coordination with Mohtarma Marriyum Aurangzeb had started the process of telecasting the Parliament's proceedings for general public in a very appreciable manner.

That step was much appreciated and welcomed by masses, journalists and people from other segments of life, the prime minister added.

He said Raja Pervaiz Ashraf being a political worker and an important leader of the party, which had achieved the distinction of making Constitution, was well aware of the importance of the Constitution and the Parliament.

The prime minister said he had directed Minister for Information and Broadcasting Mohtarma Marriyum Aurangzeb to speed up the process of the live telecast under the guidance of NA speaker.

"I hope that this joint effort will bring further respect to the Parliament," he said, adding the masses, especially the youth, would get awareness about teh Constitution, their rights, the importance of Parliament and its performance in the democratic system.

The prime minister directed the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to ensure implementation of the second phase of the project in coordination with the NA speaker on urgent basis.

