ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday stressed upon further steps for making the young students of the country well aware about the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad's (Peace Be Upon Him) life's different aspects and also of the Caliphs besides, the bright chapters of the Islamic history.

The prime minister was talking to Minister for Fedeal Education Shafqat Mahmood who called on him. Dr Atta ur Rehman also attended the meeting through video link, PM office media wing in a press release said.

During the meeting, promotion of education especially online education, creation of interest among students about the religious and scientific education and provision of better opportunities for modern education came under discussion.

The prime minister also directed Dr Atta ur Rehman for framing of a plan encouraging the students to seek scientific education while keeping in view the modern-day requirements. He also stressed upon awarding the brilliant students with scholarships through a well-coordinated mechanism.