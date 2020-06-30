UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister For Making Country's Youth Well Aware Of Holy Prophet's (PBUH) Life

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 30th June 2020 | 12:11 AM

Prime Minister for making country's youth well aware of Holy Prophet's (PBUH) life

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday stressed upon further steps for making the young students of the country well aware about the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad's (Peace Be Upon Him) life's different aspects and also of the Caliphs besides, the bright chapters of the Islamic history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday stressed upon further steps for making the young students of the country well aware about the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad's (Peace Be Upon Him) life's different aspects and also of the Caliphs besides, the bright chapters of the Islamic history.

The prime minister was talking to Minister for Fedeal Education Shafqat Mahmood who called on him. Dr Atta ur Rehman also attended the meeting through video link, PM office media wing in a press release said.

During the meeting, promotion of education especially online education, creation of interest among students about the religious and scientific education and provision of better opportunities for modern education came under discussion.

The prime minister also directed Dr Atta ur Rehman for framing of a plan encouraging the students to seek scientific education while keeping in view the modern-day requirements. He also stressed upon awarding the brilliant students with scholarships through a well-coordinated mechanism.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Education Young Media

Recent Stories

All Ras Al Khaimah government staff to return to o ..

1 minute ago

Ajman government offices to resume work with 75 pe ..

16 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed praises support of UAE’s leader ..

2 hours ago

UAE technical updates to increase efficiency of sc ..

2 hours ago

UAE residents must undergo COVID19 screening at le ..

2 hours ago

Parliamentary members appreciate efforts of Chief ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.