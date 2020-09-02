UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister For Making Subsidies' System Organized, Effective To Achieve Desired Results

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 11:59 PM

Prime Minister for making subsidies' system organized, effective to achieve desired results

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said with billions of rupees being spent annually on subsidies in various sectors, the government's foremost priority was to make the system of subsidies organized and effective, so that subsidy from the public exchequer not only reached the deserving but desired results were also achieved

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said with billions of rupees being spent annually on subsidies in various sectors, the government's foremost priority was to make the system of subsidies organized and effective, so that subsidy from the public exchequer not only reached the deserving but desired results were also achieved.

He was chairing a meeting here about making the government's subsidies system organized and effective.

Minister for Information Senator Shibli Faraz, Minister for Industries Muhammad Hammad Azhar, Advisor on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Advisor on Institutional Reforms Dr Ishrat Hussain, special assistants Dr Shehbaz Gill and Dr Sania Nishtar, Secretary Finance Naveed Kamran, former Secretary Finance Dr Waqar Masood and other senior officers were present.

Former Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen, Chairman Habib Bank Sultan Ali Allana, Arif Habib and Dr Ejaz Nabi also attended the meeting through video link.

During the meeting, the prime minister was given a detailed briefing on direct or indirect government subsidies in various sectors, expenditures on the subsidies, flaws in the current system of subsidies and the progress made so far by the think-tank to further organize the subsidies' system.

The prime minister said with regard to the subsidies' system, the government had clear priorities including help of the poor, socio-economic development, bringing the backward areas at par with the country's other areas, providing support to exports, and small and medium enterprises and the promotion of construction and agricultural sectors.

He directed to make all possible efforts to improve the system of subsidies so that decisions of public-interest could be taken and implemented.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Exports Poor Progress All From Government Habib Bank Limited Billion Abdul Hafeez Sheikh

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, Colombian President discuss enh ..

16 minutes ago

Dubai launches Global Retirement Programme

46 minutes ago

German Justice Ministry, Doctors Seem Barred From ..

20 minutes ago

UKs COVID-19 Death Tolls Rises by 10 to 41,514 - H ..

20 minutes ago

US Citizen Captured by SDF Pleads Guilty to Terror ..

20 minutes ago

Biden to travel to flashpoint city of Kenosha Thur ..

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.