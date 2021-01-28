UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister For Measures To Check Fraud, Exploitation Of General Public In Illegal Housing Schemes

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 11:39 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed to take measures, on war footing basis, for immediate elimination of fraud and exploitation of general public, especially the Overseas Pakistanis, through illegal housing schemes and construction projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed to take measures, on war footing basis, for immediate elimination of fraud and exploitation of general public, especially the Overseas Pakistanis, through illegal housing schemes and construction projects.

As the common people lose their lifetime savings in the illegal housing schemes, its immediate end was a must, he maintained.

The prime minister was presiding over the weekly meeting of the National Coordination Committee for Housing, Construction and Development here.

He said the protection of citizens particularly the poor people, in the promotion of construction activities, was foremost priority.

The prime minister directed that besides, ensuring the implementation of regulations in the housing projects, putting the details of illegal housing schemes on websites and speeding up the awareness campaign to warn the public about sale and purchase in the illegal housing schemes, recommendations for amendments in the relevant laws and giving timelines should be formulated.

Apprising the meeting of the Consumer Service Manual (CSM) approved by the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) in consultation with all stakeholders, it was told that for the provision of facilities to the construction sector, amendments have been made in CSM in grid area, load assessment and load category under the improved regulatory framework.

The meeting was briefed in detail about the measures for taking action against the illegal housing schemes in Punjab and Federal Capital.

