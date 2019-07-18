UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister For Modernization Of Hospitals, Effective Utilization Of Health Budget

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 07:38 PM

Prime Minister for modernization of hospitals, effective utilization of health budget

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the Punjab Government to ensure the effective utilization of budget and resources allocated for the health sector besides modernizing hospitals in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the Punjab Government to ensure the effective utilization of budget and resources allocated for the health sector besides modernizing hospitals in the province.

In briefing given to him the on the steps being taken by the government to reform the health sector, the prime minister asked for further expanding the scope of Sehat Insaf Card in the backward areas of the province.

Secretary Healthcare and Medical education Momin Agha briefed the prime minister on the ongoing health projects of Punjab government, a PM Office statement said.

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Special Assistants to PM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Naeemul Haq and Nadeem Afzal Chan, and Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid also attended the meeting.

The prime minister said that the success stories of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were the manifestation of the priority given by the government to the health sector.

The prime minister directed the Punjab government to enforce a carrot and stick policy in the government hospitals to provide quality healthcare to the common man.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Firdous Ashiq Awan Rashid Man Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Minister visits Gujranwala jail, asks prisoners ab ..

29 seconds ago

Physical remand of ED Karachi land dept extended i ..

30 seconds ago

SSP for completing case investigation within 14 da ..

32 seconds ago

Commissioner Sargodha visits DHQ Hospital

35 seconds ago

MDA to launch housing colony for low-income people ..

5 minutes ago

2 Mepco officials suspended over negligence

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.