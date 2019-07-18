Prime Minister for modernization of hospitals, effective utilization of health budget

(@FahadShabbir)

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the Punjab Government to ensure the effective utilization of budget and resources allocated for the health sector besides modernizing hospitals in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the Punjab Government to ensure the effective utilization of budget and resources allocated for the health sector besides modernizing hospitals in the province.

In briefing given to him the on the steps being taken by the government to reform the health sector, the prime minister asked for further expanding the scope of Sehat Insaf Card in the backward areas of the province.

Secretary Healthcare and Medical education Momin Agha briefed the prime minister on the ongoing health projects of Punjab government, a PM Office statement said.

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Special Assistants to PM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Naeemul Haq and Nadeem Afzal Chan, and Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmeen Rashid also attended the meeting.

The prime minister said that the success stories of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were the manifestation of the priority given by the government to the health sector.

The prime minister directed the Punjab government to enforce a carrot and stick policy in the government hospitals to provide quality healthcare to the common man.