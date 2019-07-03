UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister For More Effective Action Against Gas Thieves

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 16 seconds ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 10:03 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed for making the anti-gas theft campaign more robust by exposing and taking indiscriminate action against elements involved in gas theft

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed for making the anti-gas theft campaign more robust by exposing and taking indiscriminate action against elements involved in gas theft.

The prime minister was chairing a high level meeting on gas supply. Special assistant Nadeem Babar, Secretary Power Irfan Ali, Secretary Finance, Naveed Kamran, Secretary Defence, Lt. Gen. (retd) Ikramul Haq, Foreign Secretary Suhail Mahmood, Managing Director Inter-state gas system Mubeen Saulat, Director General gas Shahid Yousuf and other senior officials attended the meeting, PM office media wing in a news release said.

Special Assistant Nadeem Babar apprised the prime minister about the demand and supply of gas and the steps taken to meet its requirement in the coming months.

He also briefed about the progress on the proposed 1,122 kms Karachi-Lahore 'North South gas pipeline' .

The prime minister was also apprised about the measures taken to control the gas theft and the successes achieved in this regard so far.

Till now, Rs 2.5 billion worth gas had been saved as result of these measures.

A total of 18,000 connections of the elements involved in gas theft were severed during the last two months, he added.

