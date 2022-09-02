UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister For More Efforts To Address Problems Of People In Flood-hit Areas

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2022 | 10:36 PM

Prime Minister for more efforts to address problems of people in flood-hit areas

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appreciating the rescue and relief efforts of all institutions directed them to work vigorously and with more dedication to address the problems of people in the flood affected areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday appreciating the rescue and relief efforts of all institutions directed them to work vigorously and with more dedication to address the problems of people in the flood affected areas.

He was presiding over a review-meeting about the devastation caused by floods and the current situation of relief and rehabilitation.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed in detail about the restoration of damaged infrastructure in the flood affected areas especially electricity, petroleum and communication system.

Secretary Power told the Prime Minister that as per his directions, all officers of the ministry were in field were personally supervising the restoration of electricity supply affected due to floods.

The prime minister was told that except 7, all 406 affected power supply feeders, where the water had receded, would be restored within the next 24 hours.

The feeders to be restored included 4 in Punjab, 22 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 90 in Sindh and 290 in Balochistan.

Chairman National Highway Authority (NHA) told the prime minister that except the Indus Highway (N-55), some areas of which were still under the flood water, all the major highways including N-5 (GT Road) and N-65 from Sukkur to Quetta had been fully restored for traffic.

The prime minister was further told that the teams of NHA were in the field and carrying out the repair work on the roads damaged by rains and flood water on a fast pace.

The Chairman Telecommunication Authority (PTA) told the prime minister that only 648 out of the total 51,733 mobile communications sites could not restored due to flood waters, adding, but those would also be restored within the next 24 hours.

The meeting noted that owing to the personal interest of the prime minister, the restoration work in the flood affected areas was moving on fast pace.

Related Topics

Sindh Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Punjab Flood Water Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Mobile Road Traffic Sukkur NHA National University All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Rains

Recent Stories

Buenos Aires to Witness Protests After Attack on V ..

Buenos Aires to Witness Protests After Attack on Vice President - Government Coa ..

54 seconds ago
 US Treasury to Issue Early Guidance on Implementat ..

US Treasury to Issue Early Guidance on Implementation of Russian Oil Price Cap T ..

55 seconds ago
 US Horn of Africa Envoy Visiting Region to Discuss ..

US Horn of Africa Envoy Visiting Region to Discuss Northern Ethiopia Crisis - Wh ..

57 seconds ago
 US Ambassador John Sullivan to Attend Gorbachev's ..

US Ambassador John Sullivan to Attend Gorbachev's Funeral This Weekend - State D ..

59 seconds ago
 Imran Khan should use his popularity for flood vic ..

Imran Khan should use his popularity for flood victims; says Muhammad Zubair

5 minutes ago
 Turkish Foreign Minister Criticizes EU Enlargement ..

Turkish Foreign Minister Criticizes EU Enlargement Slowdown

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.