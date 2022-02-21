UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister For Pakistan-Turkey Cooperation In Religious Education System

Muhammad Irfan Published February 21, 2022 | 07:41 PM

Prime Minister for Pakistan-Turkey cooperation in religious education system

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appreciating the Turkish model of systematic and institutionalized religious education system stressed upon bilateral cooperation to exchange the best practices and information in that arena

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appreciating the Turkish model of systematic and institutionalized religious education system stressed upon bilateral cooperation to exchange the best practices and information in that arena.

The Prime Minister was talking to Head of Presidency of Religious Affairs of Turkey, Prof. Dr. Ali Erbas, who called on him here.

He underlined that the visit of Dr. Erbas would help in strengthening linkages between the religious institutions of the two countries.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction over the excellent bilateral relations enjoyed by Pakistan and Turkey spread across a broad spectrum of religious, cultural, linguistic, and educational linkages, people-to-people contacts, and commonality of interests � a relationship that was without any parallels.

He thanked the Turkish Government and leadership for Turkey's steadfast support to Pakistan on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The Prime Minister also appreciated Turkey's close cooperation with Pakistan on the joint initiative to combat rising Islamophobia.

Prof. Dr. Erbas reiterated Turkey's principled position on the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He commended establishment of Rahmatul-lil-Alameen Authority by Pakistan and extended Turkish assistance in that respect.

Prof. Dr. Erbas also conveyed cordial greetings of Turkish leadership to the Prime Minister and reaffirmed Turkey's desire to strengthen bilateral relations with Pakistan in all fields.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Imran Khan Prime Minister Exchange Education Turkey Visit Jammu All Government Best

Recent Stories

Iran Calls Australia's Intention to Designate Hama ..

Iran Calls Australia's Intention to Designate Hamas as Terrorist Group 'Double S ..

1 minute ago
 Faiz Festival to start from March 4

Faiz Festival to start from March 4

1 minute ago
 Growing scourge of cancer presents challenge for B ..

Growing scourge of cancer presents challenge for Botswana: official

1 minute ago
 Putin Begins Extraordinary Meeting of Russian Secu ..

Putin Begins Extraordinary Meeting of Russian Security Council on Donbas

4 minutes ago
 KP govt offers incentives to attract investment, s ..

KP govt offers incentives to attract investment, says minister

4 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court asks FIA to remove objections ..

Islamabad High Court asks FIA to remove objections of petitioners

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>