Prime Minister For Precautionary Measures, Strategy To Tackle Coronavirus Threat

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 10 hours ago Mon 27th January 2020 | 08:37 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in view of the danger of Coronavirus spread in the country, Monday directed for taking necessary precautionary measures, and formulating a comprehensive and coordinated strategy to tackle the threat

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan, in view of the danger of Coronavirus spread in the country, Monday directed for taking necessary precautionary measures, and formulating a comprehensive and coordinated strategy to tackle the threat.

According to a letter sent by the Prime Minister's Office to various ministries and divisions, the outbreak of Coronavirus was being experienced in China with more than 2,000 confirmed cases worldwide.

Owing to the presence of a large number of Chinese in Pakistan and frequent travel between the two countries, spread of Coronavirus in Pakistan could not be ruled out, if necessary precautionary measures were not put in place.

"In light of the above, the Prime Minister has desired for immediately convening a Federal level inter-ministerial meeting under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to the PM on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination to formulate a comprehensive strategy for tackling the threat," the letter said.

The proposed participants in the inter-ministerial meeting would be Foreign Secretary, Secretary National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Secretary Interior, Secretary Aviation, provincial health secretaries, National Disaster Management Authority Chairman, Surgeon General Pakistan Army, Director General of Military Operations, Director General of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs) directors general, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Director General, National Institute of Health (NIH) Director General, Airport Security Force (ASF) Director General, Director General China Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and any other secretary / official deemed appropriate by the Ministry of National Health Services.

The outcome of the meeting along with firm recommendations would be furnished to the Prime Minister's Office within one week for perusal / orders of the prime minister, the letter concluded.

