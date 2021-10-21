UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister For Protecting Youth From Exposure To Unethical Online Content

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 08:54 PM

Prime Minister for protecting youth from exposure to unethical online content

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that in this era of modern technology, it was inevitable to protect the country's youth especially the kids from being exposed to immoral and unethical content available online

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that in this era of modern technology, it was inevitable to protect the country's youth especially the kids from being exposed to immoral and unethical content available online.

The prime minister, while chairing a meeting on blocking pornographic websites in the country, said character building was very crucial in the era of modern technology.

"The proliferation of tech gadgets and 3G/4G internet technology has made all sort of content available to everyone," he commented.

The prime minister directed the authorities concerned to ensure effective gate-keeping of the online content to shield innocent brains against the ruthless onslaught of immoral and pornographic content online.

Earlier, the prime minister was apprised that Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) particularly Cloudfare with 1-2% of total internet traffic share had complaints of serving pornographic content.

Other CDNs did not serve pornographic material as per their policies, it was told.

He was also informed that PTA needed to work with ISPs/CDNs for blocking pornographic content through CDNs, particularly Cloudfare. The PTA also needs to enhance its Warehouse Management System (WMS) capability by integrating with some global and regularly updated database of pornographic sites to block them at URL and domain level.

Moreover, he was briefed that PTA was working on the feasibility of this project which would be implemented within two months.

The meeting was attended by Prof. Dr Atta ur Rehman, Chairman Nayatel Rashid Khan and other senior officers concerned.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Internet Technology Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Traffic Rashid Khan All From Share

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development launc ..

Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development launches &#039;Virtual Licence&#039 ..

10 minutes ago
 "Judicial Order writing" training session held at ..

"Judicial Order writing" training session held at Security and Exchange Commissi ..

35 seconds ago
 'Big John', biggest triceratops ever, sells for 6. ..

'Big John', biggest triceratops ever, sells for 6.6 mn euros

37 seconds ago
 Ailing Czech president appears in hospital bed vid ..

Ailing Czech president appears in hospital bed video

3 minutes ago
 Putin Says Global Digital Platforms' Attempts to U ..

Putin Says Global Digital Platforms' Attempts to Usurp State Functions Fail

3 minutes ago
 Western Dominance in World Affairs On Decline - Pu ..

Western Dominance in World Affairs On Decline - Putin

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.