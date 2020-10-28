Prime Minister for providing all possible facilities for industrial sector investors

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to provide all possible facilities to investors so that the people's welfare development projects could be initiated under the public-private partnership.

He said since the present government was putting special focus on the construction sector, enhanced production of cement and its availability at appropriate prices was essential.

The prime minister was presiding over a meeting here regarding industrial development in Punjab with particular focus on the development and promotion of cement industry.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Minister for Information Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Punjab Chief Secretary and other senior officers were in attendance.

The prime minister was appreciative of the facilities being provided to investors in the cement industry and directed the authorities concerned that early redressal of the problems of investors guaranteed economic development and creation of job opportunities.

