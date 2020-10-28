UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister For Providing All Possible Facilities For Industrial Sector Investors

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 08:35 PM

Prime Minister for providing all possible facilities for industrial sector investors

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to provide all possible facilities to investors so that the people's welfare development projects could be initiated under the public-private partnership

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to provide all possible facilities to investors so that the people's welfare development projects could be initiated under the public-private partnership.

He said since the present government was putting special focus on the construction sector, enhanced production of cement and its availability at appropriate prices was essential.

The prime minister was presiding over a meeting here regarding industrial development in Punjab with particular focus on the development and promotion of cement industry.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Provincial Minister for Information Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, Punjab Chief Secretary and other senior officers were in attendance.

The prime minister was appreciative of the facilities being provided to investors in the cement industry and directed the authorities concerned that early redressal of the problems of investors guaranteed economic development and creation of job opportunities.

\932

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Job All Government Industry Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Dubai Culture announces winners of ‘Dubai Creati ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inspects Jabal al-Ruman planting pro ..

56 minutes ago

Prime Minister aide visits Dir Colony, offers fate ..

6 minutes ago

Eleven small dams to be completed by July 2022 : C ..

6 minutes ago

Maldives Welcomes Opening of First-Ever US Embassy ..

6 minutes ago

Tap water in Hyderabad not drinkable, SEPA serves ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.