UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister For Recommendations To Make Country's Basic Sports Structure Effective

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 08:16 PM

Prime Minister for recommendations to make country's basic sports structure effective

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination to come up with recommendations for making the country's basic sports structure effective in consultation with stakeholders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination to come up with recommendations for making the country's basic sports structure effective in consultation with stakeholders.

He gave this direction during a meeting with Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza who called on him here and exchanged views about the administrative matters relating to sports activities in the country.

The prime minister said that as majority of Pakistan's population consisted of youth, the provision of best opportunities of sports was much essential.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Sports Best

Recent Stories

Oxford English Dictionary Chooses to Name Multiple ..

3 minutes ago

District administration paid visit to view post lo ..

4 minutes ago

AstraZeneca, Oxford University Plan to Produce 3 B ..

4 minutes ago

Faulty Valve Found in Soyuz Rocket at Kourou Space ..

4 minutes ago

Terror bid foiled, 10 kg IED defused in Pishin

4 minutes ago

Athens hospitals preparing 'for the worst' with vi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.