(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination to come up with recommendations for making the country's basic sports structure effective in consultation with stakeholders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination to come up with recommendations for making the country's basic sports structure effective in consultation with stakeholders.

He gave this direction during a meeting with Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Dr. Fehmida Mirza who called on him here and exchanged views about the administrative matters relating to sports activities in the country.

The prime minister said that as majority of Pakistan's population consisted of youth, the provision of best opportunities of sports was much essential.