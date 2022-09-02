UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister For Restoring Communication Links, Utilities In Flood-hit Areas On Emergency Basis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 02, 2022 | 08:28 PM

Prime Minister for restoring communication links, utilities in flood-hit areas on emergency basis

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed to speed-up the pace of restoring all the roads and highways, providing utilities and relief work in the flood affected areas on emergency basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed to speed-up the pace of restoring all the roads and highways, providing utilities and relief work in the flood affected areas on emergency basis.

The Prime Minister was presiding over a meeting about the restoration of supplies in the flood-hit areas.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed about the restoration of communications, road networks, electricity, petroleum, and telecommunication system in the flood affected areas by the relevant officials.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Electricity Flood Road All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

European Commission to Make Efforts to Impose Pric ..

European Commission to Make Efforts to Impose Price Cap on Russian Oil on EU Lev ..

2 minutes ago
 Four more tested positive for fatal coronavirus in ..

Four more tested positive for fatal coronavirus in RWP

2 minutes ago
 QESCO trying to restore power supply in Balochista ..

QESCO trying to restore power supply in Balochistan till Friday night

3 minutes ago
 US 'Strongly Condemns' Assassination Attempt on Ar ..

US 'Strongly Condemns' Assassination Attempt on Argentine Vice President - Blink ..

3 minutes ago
 Peshawar High Court stops PESCO from charging FPA ..

Peshawar High Court stops PESCO from charging FPA in electricity bills

3 minutes ago
 Shaheed Millat Expressway's roads to be completed ..

Shaheed Millat Expressway's roads to be completed in one year: Administrator Kar ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.