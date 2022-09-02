Prime Minister for restoring communication links, utilities in flood-hit areas on emergency basis

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed to speed-up the pace of restoring all the roads and highways, providing utilities and relief work in the flood affected areas on emergency basis.

The Prime Minister was presiding over a meeting about the restoration of supplies in the flood-hit areas.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed about the restoration of communications, road networks, electricity, petroleum, and telecommunication system in the flood affected areas by the relevant officials.