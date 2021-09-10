UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister For Special Measures To Ensure Investors Facilitation

Prime Minister for special measures to ensure investors facilitation

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday stressed on the need of taking special measures to ensure the facilitation of investors and ease of doing business in the country

He was talking to Punjab Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal who called on him here.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about the development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Punjab.

He was talking to Punjab Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal who called on him here.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about the development of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in Punjab.

The prime minister directed to pay special attention towards the development of Faisalabad Industrial Estate to attract the investors and for economic progress.

He also directed to conduct feasibility for the establishment of an industrial estate in Mianwali so that the abundant natural resources of the area could be utilized for the development of cement, glass and steel industries.

It would also play an important role in the socioeconomic development of the whole area by creating ample employment opportunities for the local population, he added.

