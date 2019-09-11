UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister For Speedy Completion Of Establishment Work On SEZs

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 08:53 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the federal and provincial departments to prioritize the completion work on the establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and stressed upon close coordination and cooperation among the relevant departments to remove hurdles in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed the Federal and provincial departments to prioritize the completion work on the establishment of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and stressed upon close coordination and cooperation among the relevant departments to remove hurdles in this regard.

The prime minister was chairing a high-level meeting to review progress on the establishment of SEZs in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan, advisor on commerce textile and industry Abdul Razak Dawood, chief minister Punjab Sardar Usam Buzdar, chief minister KPK Mahmood Khan, special assistant on information and broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, special assistant Yousuf Baig Mirza, chairman investment board Zubair Gilani, Punjab minister for industries Mian Muhammad Aslam and other senior officials.

The prime minister was apprised about the progress achieved so far on the SEZs being set up in the two provinces, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister said it was government's top priority to ensure ease of doing business for the businessmen.

He observed that with setting of economic zones, the business community would be facilitated in doing their businesses. With acceleration in the economic activities, the economy would be strengthened, besides creating employment opportunities for the youth.

The prime minister was apprised that work on Allama Iqbal Industrial City, Faisalabad would be completed by the end of this year whereas work on the Quaid e Azam Apparel Park and Bahawalpur Industrial Estate would be completed by March 2020.

The completion work on Rashakai economic zone would be achieved by June next year, it was added.

The prime minister was further briefed that with the establishment of new business zones at the different places of Punjab province, job opportunities would be created for huge number of youth.

A proposal to boost small and medium business through Cottage Business and Resident Parks was also presented to the prime minister.

Under this project, in the first phase, cottage business parks would be established in ten districts of Punjab province to encourage small and medium entrepreneurs which would be broadened to other districts of the province gradually.

The prime minister was briefed that on one hand, the establishment of cottage business and resident parks would benefit various industries while on the other hand, it would create business opportunities for the womenfolk at their homes.

The prime minister was also given a detailed briefing on setting of special zones in various sectors including the health city.

The prime minister directed the advisor on commerce to submit a comprehensive report over tax and deputy exemption on the imported equipment and machinery used in hospitals.

