Prime Minister For Speedy Reforms In Petroleum Sector To Provide Relief To Masses

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 05:18 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed to further speed up the process of reforms in petroleum sector so as to bring about improvement in the sector and provide relief to the masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed to further speed up the process of reforms in petroleum sector so as to bring about improvement in the sector and provide relief to the masses.

He was talking to Special Assistant to PM Nadeem Babar who called on him here and briefed him about the progress of ongoing reforms process in the petroleum sector.

