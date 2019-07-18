Prime Minister for steps to tackle pollution, provide clean water in Lahore

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday lamenting the negligence and maladministration by the previous governments towards Lahore city, called for urgent measures by Punjab government to tackle the challenges of environmental pollution and clean water supply to the residents

In a briefing given to him by Chief Commissioner of Lahore on Lahore Ring Road (South) and other projects, the prime minister directed for an effective strategy against the haphazard growth of the city and other problems.

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Chief Secretary Yousuf Nasim Khokhar and other senior officers attended the briefing. Special Assistants to PM Naeem-ul-Haq and Nadeem Afzal Chan were also present.

During the meeting, various proposals were put forward regarding the constant decrease of green cover of the city, depletion of water table, non-expansion of sewerage system with the population growth, dilapidated condition of roads and other infrastructural issues.

The Lahore commissioner apprised the participants on the upcoming plantation drive to be launched in August in the city.

The prime minister emphasized for a comprehensive awareness drive to ensure maximum public participation in the plantation. He said the people must be told as how the beauty of Lahore had diminished with the passage of time, to make them overwhelmingly take part in the exercise to help the government revive the lost grandeur of the city.