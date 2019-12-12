Prime Minister for streamlining, resolving issues of PWD employees

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed that the salaries issues of the employees of Public Works Department (PWD) should be streamlined under the System Product Proficiency (SAP) so as to ensure the effective resolution of employees' problems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed that the salaries issues of the employees of Public Works Department (PWD) should be streamlined under the System Product Proficiency (SAP) so as to ensure the effective resolution of employees' problems.

He was chairing a meeting regarding the matters relating to Public Works Department and the Ministry of Housing and Works here.

Minister for Housing Chaudhry Tariq Basheer Cheema, Secretary Housing Dr. Imran Zaib, Secretary Finance Naveed Kamran Baloch and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

Secretary Housing Dr. Imran Zaib apprised the Prime Minister of the matters relating to PWD especially the measures being taken to improve performance of the department, its financial matters as well as the problems with respect to the salaries of employees.

He also gave a detailed briefing about improving the performance of PWD and the effective utilization of human resource through the use of information technology.

The Secretary Housing told the prime minister that in order to bringing about improvement in the performance of PWD and to ensure transparency and eliminate corruption, the process of E-tendering and E-procurement had been introduced in the contracts' system.

Regarding progress in the implementation of development projects, he told the prime minister that under Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), work on a total of 46 projects was being pursued this year, out of which 36 projects would be completed by the second quarter of current fiscal year.

The Secretary Housing also apprised the prime minister of the progress made so far regarding the positive and profitable use of precious assets of the Ministry of Housing located in Karachi and Murree.

The meeting also discussed in detail the measures to overcome the shortage of government houses for public servants and the positive use of already constructed government houses in various cities of the country including the Federal capital.