UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister For Strengthening Role Of Parliament For Country's Progress

Muhammad Irfan Published January 14, 2022 | 10:46 PM

Prime Minister for strengthening role of parliament for country's progress

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday emphasized on the importance of strengthening the role of parliament and effective legislation for the progress of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday emphasized on the importance of strengthening the role of parliament and effective legislation for the progress of country.

He was talking to Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs and Chief Whip Malik Amir Dogar, who called on him here.

Matters relating to Thursday's National Assembly session and the legislation were discussed in the meeting.

The Prime Minister thanked the Members of National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) and allied parties for legislation on the country's important matters and the passage of Supplementary Finance Bill.

Besides appreciating the efforts of Malik Amir Dogar in that respect he also sought the report on the participation of MNAs in NA session and legislation.

The Prime Minister directed to ensure the resolution of the constituency problems of the members, provision of development funds and the completion of people-oriented welfare projects in the stipulated period.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Resolution National Assembly Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Parliament Progress

Recent Stories

Renewed Calls for UK's Johnson to Resign After Rep ..

Renewed Calls for UK's Johnson to Resign After Reports of More Parties in Downin ..

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest four bootlegger

Police arrest four bootlegger

2 minutes ago
 SAU Vice Chancellor vows to make Umerkot a modern ..

SAU Vice Chancellor vows to make Umerkot a modern scientific education city

2 minutes ago
 Police held two land grabbers

Police held two land grabbers

2 minutes ago
 KU alumni, students observe 'Youm-e-Jamia'

KU alumni, students observe 'Youm-e-Jamia'

2 minutes ago
 German Defense Minister Urges Mali to Schedule Ele ..

German Defense Minister Urges Mali to Schedule Elections

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.