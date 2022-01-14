Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday emphasized on the importance of strengthening the role of parliament and effective legislation for the progress of country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday emphasized on the importance of strengthening the role of parliament and effective legislation for the progress of country.

He was talking to Special Assistant to PM on Political Affairs and Chief Whip Malik Amir Dogar, who called on him here.

Matters relating to Thursday's National Assembly session and the legislation were discussed in the meeting.

The Prime Minister thanked the Members of National Assembly (MNAs) belonging to Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) and allied parties for legislation on the country's important matters and the passage of Supplementary Finance Bill.

Besides appreciating the efforts of Malik Amir Dogar in that respect he also sought the report on the participation of MNAs in NA session and legislation.

The Prime Minister directed to ensure the resolution of the constituency problems of the members, provision of development funds and the completion of people-oriented welfare projects in the stipulated period.