UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan terming money laundering as one of the major hindrances in the way of achieving Sustainable Development Goals by the developing nations, Friday urged the United Nations to take the lead in curbing the menace through strict international laws.

"Every year billions of dollars are siphoned away by the corrupt leaders from developing countries to the developed countries, which causes poverty and also widens gap between the rich and poor nations," he said while addressing the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The prime minister said the money laundered abroad was looted and plundered by the corrupt leaders from developing nations. When he took charge of the government in Pakistan last year, his country's debt had gone up four times during the previous 10 years, he added.

Regretting the plunder of wealth by the ruling elite in developing counties, including Pakistan, he said it was the reason that half of his country's annual revenues was spent on debt servicing.

The prime minister said when his government located the properties of the corrupt leaders in the West they found it difficult to retrieve the same as the laws there were protecting those criminals.

The rich countries, he said, should exhibit political will [to curb money laundering] so that developing nations could spend more on human development. They must take action so that the corrupt money was not laundered from developing countries and stashed abroad in secret accounts.

The prime minister expressed the hope that the United Nations would take lead in it and also involve the international financial institutions, including the International Monetary Fund (IMF), World Bank (WB) and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for stopping the plunder of wealth.