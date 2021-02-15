UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister For Swift Finalization Of Education Policy With Timelines, Targets

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 09:43 PM

Prime Minister for swift finalization of education policy with timelines, targets

Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed the authorities concerned to ensure early finalization of the proposed Pakistan Education Policy 2021 along with formulation of a comprehensive roadmap, besides delineated timelines and targets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday directed the authorities concerned to ensure early finalization of the proposed Pakistan Education Policy 2021 along with formulation of a comprehensive roadmap, besides delineated timelines and targets.

Chairing a meeting on use of technology in promotion of skilled education here, the prime minister said the education policy should be finalized in consultation with the provincial governments and other stakeholders that should cater to the priorities for implementing modern education system in the country.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood, Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rehman, secretaries of education, foreign affairs and information technology divisions, National Information Technology board (NITB) chairman, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) chairman and experts from the private sector, a PM Office press release said.

The prime minister observed that education was not accorded due priority in the past. As majority of the population comprised youth, their capabilities could only be utilized if they were educated and equipped with the latest knowledge and technology, he added.

The minister for federal education apprised the meeting about education reforms, online education during COVID-19, pilot projects for information technology (IT), countrywide "skills for all" projects and measures taken for promotion of knowledge economy.

He also updated the meeting on the measures taken to increase school enrollment particularly for girls' education, artificial intelligence and internet of things training for 50,000 youth under the Hunarmand Pakistan Programme, establishment of Skills' Accreditation Council and partnerships with international organizations.

The meeting was informed that after a lapse of 11 years, the present government was formulating the Pakistan Education Policy 2021 for unified curriculum. Special emphasis was being laid on technical and advanced education.

Dr Atta-ur-Rehman informed the meeting that partnership with international organizations was underway for accreditation, capacity building of teachers, enhanced use of artificial intelligence and bio-technology.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Internet Technology Education All From Government National Vocational And Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Police conducted 1,053 aerial sorties in ..

16 minutes ago

Govt to announce mega agriculture package soon: Pu ..

2 minutes ago

US, Pakistani businessmen discuss bilateral trade

2 minutes ago

India's Purchase of MiG-29s, Su30MKIs at Advanced ..

2 minutes ago

Experts provide guidance to businesses on UAE Econ ..

46 minutes ago

Minister directs for enhancing RMOs role in Local ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.