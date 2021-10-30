Prime Minister for swift implementation of laws on vertical housing units

Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed the housing authorities to ensure swift implementation of the laws providing for construction of vertical housing units

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday directed the housing authorities to ensure swift implementation of the laws providing for construction of vertical housing units.

The prime minister, chairing a meeting on the matters pertaining to Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD), also called for taking all out measures to provide quality housing to the Federal government employees.

He said the government was pursuing a policy to provide the best housing facilities to the public sector employees.

For this, the PWD was being transformed into a smart and effective organization.

The prime minister also directed the authorities concerned to ensure proper care of all housing units of the federal government.

Federal ministers Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema and Asad Umar, Finance Advisor Shaukat Fayaz Tarin, Parliamentary Secretary on Housing Tashfin Safdar, Chairman of Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Lt. Gen (retd) Anwar Ali Haider attended the meeting.