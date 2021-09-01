Prime Minister for taking all stakeholders on board for further improving law & order situation in Balochistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to take all the stakeholders into confidence for further improvement in the law and order situation in Balochistan

With the historic development package presented for the province for the first time, the government was taking measures for the progress and prosperity of the people of Balochistan, he added.

The prime minister was talking to Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha, who called on him here.

During the meeting, matters relating to law and order situation in Balochistan and the ongoing development projects were discussed.

The prime minister further said that agricultural transformation plan besides helping the Baloch farmers will ensure the development of agriculture in the province.