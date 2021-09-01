UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister For Taking All Stakeholders On Board For Further Improving Law & Order Situation In Balochistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 09:27 PM

Prime Minister for taking all stakeholders on board for further improving law & order situation in Balochistan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to take all the stakeholders into confidence for further improvement in the law and order situation in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to take all the stakeholders into confidence for further improvement in the law and order situation in Balochistan.

With the historic development package presented for the province for the first time, the government was taking measures for the progress and prosperity of the people of Balochistan, he added.

The prime minister was talking to Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha, who called on him here.

During the meeting, matters relating to law and order situation in Balochistan and the ongoing development projects were discussed.

The prime minister further said that agricultural transformation plan besides helping the Baloch farmers will ensure the development of agriculture in the province.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Balochistan Prime Minister Governor Law And Order Agriculture Progress All Government

Recent Stories

Armeena Khan annoyed with fake trolls on Twitter

Armeena Khan annoyed with fake trolls on Twitter

2 hours ago
 Salem Khalid Al Qassimi appointed as UAE Permanent ..

Salem Khalid Al Qassimi appointed as UAE Permanent Delegate to UNESCO

2 hours ago
 Shaniera counts down every day to reunite with hus ..

Shaniera counts down every day to reunite with husband

2 hours ago
 EPA serves notices to brick kilns, marble units vi ..

EPA serves notices to brick kilns, marble units violating environmental laws

3 minutes ago
 French court acquits separatist Basque ETA leader ..

French court acquits separatist Basque ETA leader Josu Ternera

3 minutes ago
 Taliban Say They Seized Six Outposts in Afghanista ..

Taliban Say They Seized Six Outposts in Afghanistan's Panjshir Province - Report ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.