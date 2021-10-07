UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister For Taking Measures To Remove Doctors' Reservations About MTCAT, NLE Exams

Thu 07th October 2021 | 10:27 PM

Prime Minister for taking measures to remove doctors' reservations about MTCAT, NLE exams

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday describing doctors as country's precious asset directed to take measures on priority for the removal of their reservations regarding the entry test (MDCAT) and National Licensing Exam (NLE) for doctors

"The whole world recognizes the capabilities of Pakistani doctors," Imran Khan said while talking to President of Insaf Doctors Forum Dr.

Mudir Khan, who called on him here.

Special Assistant to PM for National Health Services Dr. Faisal Sultan and Provincial Health Minister Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa Taimoor Saleem Jhagra were also present in the meeting.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister was briefed in detail about the progress ofreforms in health sector.

Dr. Mudir apprised the Prime Minister of the reservations regarding MDCAT (Medical College Admission Test) and NLE examination.\932

