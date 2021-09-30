UrduPoint.com

Prime Minister For Taking Opposition Into Confidence For Early Legislation To Make Election System Transparent, Undisputed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 12:22 AM

Prime Minister for taking opposition into confidence for early legislation to make election system transparent, undisputed

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to complete the process of legislation for making the country's election system transparent and undisputed by removing all the hurdles and taking the opposition in confidence at the earliest

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to complete the process of legislation for making the country's election system transparent and undisputed by removing all the hurdles and taking the opposition in confidence at the earliest.

He was chairing the parliamentary party meeting of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) and allied parties here at the Parliament House.

Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan apprised the meeting of progress on legislation for making the election system transparent and undisputed, the use of electronic voting machines to give the right of vote to Overseas Pakistanis and the introduction of internet-voting.

Minister for Law Farogh Naseem briefed the meeting in detail about the proposed reforms in the country's criminal justice system.

The prime minister said it was a good omen that for the first time in the country's history, reforms were being introduced to make criminal justice system more effective.

He directed the Law Minister for early completion of the legislation in consultation with all the relevant people and institutions so that the provision of easy and cheaper justice to people could be ensured.

The prime minister also directed all the members of parliament to make the District price Control Committees functional and effective in coordination with the District Administrations, and ensure stabilization in the prices of essential goods.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Babar Awan Parliament Vote Law Minister Progress Price Criminals All Opposition

Recent Stories

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Developmen ..

Ajman Free Zone signs MoU with Emirates Development Bank

42 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

Mohamed bin Zayed tours ADIHEX

42 minutes ago
 Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Deter ..

Phase 2 of first social drama made People of Determination completed

57 minutes ago
 NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digita ..

NYUAD concludes its 10th anniversary with a digital archive of talks

57 minutes ago
 UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiven ..

UAE ranked in top 10 in World Digital Competitiveness Ranking 2021

1 hour ago
 HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up fo ..

HERO Dubai Hatta back with star-studded line-up for Season 2 on 29th October

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.