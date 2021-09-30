Prime Minister for taking opposition into confidence for early legislation to make election system transparent, undisputed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday directed to complete the process of legislation for making the country's election system transparent and undisputed by removing all the hurdles and taking the opposition in confidence at the earliest.

He was chairing the parliamentary party meeting of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) and allied parties here at the Parliament House.

Advisor on Parliamentary Affairs Dr. Babar Awan apprised the meeting of progress on legislation for making the election system transparent and undisputed, the use of electronic voting machines to give the right of vote to Overseas Pakistanis and the introduction of internet-voting.

Minister for Law Farogh Naseem briefed the meeting in detail about the proposed reforms in the country's criminal justice system.

The prime minister said it was a good omen that for the first time in the country's history, reforms were being introduced to make criminal justice system more effective.

He directed the Law Minister for early completion of the legislation in consultation with all the relevant people and institutions so that the provision of easy and cheaper justice to people could be ensured.

The prime minister also directed all the members of parliament to make the District price Control Committees functional and effective in coordination with the District Administrations, and ensure stabilization in the prices of essential goods.