Prime Minister For Taking Strict Legal Steps Against Profiteers, Hoarders Of Essential Commodities

Thu 25th February 2021 | 10:52 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed to take strict legal steps against profiteers and hoarders of essential commodities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2021 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed to take strict legal steps against profiteers and hoarders of essential commodities.

Besides making effort to protect the poor from any additional burden, coordination among provinces should be further strengthened so as to eliminate the difference in prices, he stressed.

The prime minister was presiding a review meeting regarding the prices and availability of essential items and commodities.

Federal Ministers Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Syed Fakhar Imam, Advisor to PM Dr Ishrat Hussain, Special Assistants to PM Nadeem Babar, Dr Waqar Masood, Tabish Gohar, Governor State Bank Dr Raza Baqir, Food Minister (Punjab) Abdul Aleem Khan, Finance Minister (Punjab) Hasham Jawan Bakht, Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and senior officers were present in the meeting, which was also attended via video link by Chief Secretaries Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The prime minister, who was briefed about the estimates of wheat production, consumption and requirements for the next fiscal year (2021-22), said that comprehensive planning should be done from now to cater to future needs as well as to tackle any emergency situation.

He said that information technology should be used for the transfer of commodities from farm to market and in all other factors so as to make the system transparent and enable both the growers and consumers get reasonable price.

The prime minister also called for increasing the number of warehouses for the storage of edibles on modern lines.

