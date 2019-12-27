Prime Minister for timely completion of federally funded development projects in Sindh

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) : Prime Minister Imran Khan , during a briefing on the Sindh Development Package, here on Friday directed the authorities concerned to ensure timely completion of the federally funded development projects in the province.

Chief Operating Officer (CEO) of Sindh Infrastructure Development Committee Limited Saleh Farooqui gave a detailed briefing to the prime minister.

It was told during the briefing that the Federal Government had released the whole amount of funds allocated for the fiscal years 2019-20 under the Sindh Development Package.

The prime minister was informed that the first phase of Green Line Project, which included the construction, had been completed.

However, the operational phase of the project would be presented before the ECNEC (Executive Committee of the National Economic Council) for approval.

It was further told that the projects of water filtration plants and hospitals for Thar would be completed soon.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Minister for Privatization Muhammadmian Soomro, Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi, Advisor on Finance Dr. Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Special Assistant to PM Usman Dar, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Members of National and Provincial Assemblies were also present.