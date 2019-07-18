UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister For Urgent Design, Execution Of New Lahore Master Plan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 10:29 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the Punjab government to immediately design and execute a new master plan of the Lahore city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday directed the Punjab government to immediately design and execute a new master plan of the Lahore city.

Chairing a high level meeting to discuss the establishment of industrial zones, the prime minister said the new master plan for Lahore was inevitable considering the multiplied size of population and haphazard growth of the city.

Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakht, Industries Minister Mian Muhammad Aslam Iqbal and Chief Secretary Yousuf Nasim Khokhar attended the meeting.

Special Assistants to PM Naeem-ul-Haq and Nadeem Afzal Chan were also present.

The prime minister was briefed on the industrial zoning, its social and economic impacts particularly on the population, heritage, tourism and historical buildings. He was also apprised about the master plan of Lahore.

The prime minister said along with the industrial and agricultural development, the preservation of historical buildings and promotion of tourism were equally important.

