Prime Minister For Utilizing All Resources For De-watering Of National Highways, Rail Network

Umer Jamshaid Published September 13, 2022 | 11:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday stressed on the need of utilizing all resources for de-watering of national highways and rail network.

He also directed for strict monitoring of the flood affected areas, where the water was receding and there was a risk of the spread of water-borne diseases.

The prime minister was chairing a high level meeting held here to review the ongoing rescue, relief and rehabilitation activities in the flood-affected areas.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Division Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Minister for food Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister for Planning and Development Dr Ahsan Iqbal, Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail, Minister for Railways and Aviation Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Advisor to the PM Ahad Khan Cheema, Attaullah Tarar, Minister of State Dr Aysha Ghaus Pasha, Maulana Tahir Ashrafi and senior government officials.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Akhtar Nawaz and National Coordinator National Flood Response and Coordination Center (NFRCC) Maj. Gen. Zafar Iqbal shared the latest updates with the participants.

They also highlighted the details of international relief reaching in Pakistan from the friendly countries.

The prime minister, appreciating the efforts of civil and military authorities for the help of flood-affected people, said the restoration of destroyed power supply infrastructure, road networks and telecommunication system in the flood affected areas was the result of the best coordination and effort.

