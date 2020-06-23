UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prime Minister For Zero-tolerance Over Wheat Smuggling, Hoarding

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 11:45 PM

Prime Minister for zero-tolerance over wheat smuggling, hoarding

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed all the provincial chief secretaries to ensure zero- tolerance policy over wheat smuggling and hoarding and also formulate a long term strategy in view of the country's future requirements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed all the provincial chief secretaries to ensure zero- tolerance policy over wheat smuggling and hoarding and also formulate a long term strategy in view of the country's future requirements.

The prime minister also directed for immediate implementation of all the decision taken in consultation with the provincial governments in this regard.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review steps taken to reduce prices of wheat and flour in the country, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for National food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusru Bakhtiar, Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, secretary finance and other senior officials.

The chief secretaries of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended the meeting through video link.

Advisor on finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh briefed the prime minister about the decisions taken in consultation with the provincial governments to meet the requirements of wheat and flour besides, reduction in the prices of these commodities.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the prime minister stressed that it was the government's priority to ensure sufficient availability of wheat in accordance with the country's requirements besides, controlling prices of wheat and flour.

He underlined that it was his government's priority to protect interests of the poor segment of society so that they could not be burdened.

Related Topics

Sindh Imran Khan Prime Minister Asad Umar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Punjab Commerce Media All Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

Parliament approves draft federal law on consumer ..

35 minutes ago

UAE a model to follow of achieving sustainability ..

1 hour ago

ADNOC’s deal global vote of confidence in UAE’ ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Art Foundation to reopen some venues from ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler approves bridging to bachelor’s de ..

3 hours ago

RAK outlines requirements for reopening entertainm ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.