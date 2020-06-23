Prime Minister for zero-tolerance over wheat smuggling, hoarding

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed all the provincial chief secretaries to ensure zero- tolerance policy over wheat smuggling and hoarding and also formulate a long term strategy in view of the country's future requirements.

The prime minister also directed for immediate implementation of all the decision taken in consultation with the provincial governments in this regard.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review steps taken to reduce prices of wheat and flour in the country, PM office media wing in a press release said.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Minister for National food Security Syed Fakhar Imam, Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusru Bakhtiar, Adviser on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, secretary finance and other senior officials.

The chief secretaries of Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended the meeting through video link.

Advisor on finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh briefed the prime minister about the decisions taken in consultation with the provincial governments to meet the requirements of wheat and flour besides, reduction in the prices of these commodities.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the prime minister stressed that it was the government's priority to ensure sufficient availability of wheat in accordance with the country's requirements besides, controlling prices of wheat and flour.

He underlined that it was his government's priority to protect interests of the poor segment of society so that they could not be burdened.