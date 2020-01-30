UrduPoint.com
Prime Minister Forms Three PTI Committees To Keep Liaison With Allied Parties

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 08:19 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday formed three committees of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, to keep liaison with the allied parties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday formed three committees of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak, to keep liaison with the allied parties.

The decision to this effect was taken during a meeting at the PM Office with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair to discuss the issues raised by the parties allied to the government.

The meeting in particular discussed in detail the process of PTI's engagement with its allies.

The prime minister felt that the process needed to be strengthened and formalized so that there were no gaps in communication between all the allies forming the government, and for the purpose he ordered the formation of PTI committees under the chairmanship of Pervaiz Khattak.

The committee formed under the convenership of Minister for Planning Asad Umar, will keep liaison with the Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM) and the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

Other members of the committee include Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, and members of Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Haleem Adil Sheikh.

The committee formed under the convenership of Punjab Governor Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar, will keep liaison with the Pakistan Muslim League-Q (PML-Q). Other members of the committee include Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Federal Minister for education Shafqat Mahmood.

The committee formed under the convenership of Pervaiz Khattak will keep liaison with the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), Balochistan National Party (BNP) and Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP). Other members of the committee include National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri and Member of the National Assembly Mir Khan Muhammad Jamali.

