Prime Minister Fulfilling Promise Made To People, Says Firdous Ashiq Awan

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 06:15 PM

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan is fulfilling the promise made to people by ensuring rule of law in the country

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 18th July, 2019) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan is fulfilling the promise made to people by ensuring rule of law in the country.

In a tweet, she said confiscation of properties illegally owned by Sharif family is materialization of the dream of recovery of looted wealth.The Special Assistant said it is happening for the first time in the history of Pakistan that the plundered wealth is being retrieved.

