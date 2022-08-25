Prime Minister fulfills promise of reviving departmental sports: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had fulfilled his promise of reviving departmental sports, which would encourage new talent by promoting games among youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Thursday said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had fulfilled his promise of reviving departmental sports, which would encourage new talent by promoting games among youth.

The PTI government stopped funding for departmental sports in September, 2021 which eventually led to its closure in 30 different games, the minister said in a news statement.

She said PM Shehbaz had vowed to restore departmental sports during his address to the nation in April.

The sportsmen also demanded for restoration of the departmental sports as its closure rendered a large number of players jobless, she added.