Prime Minister Fully Committed To Save Country: Interior Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published June 21, 2022 | 12:01 AM

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanullah on Monday said that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is hardworking and loyal with a country and fully committed to save the nation from crises

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanullah on Monday said that the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is hardworking and loyal with a country and fully committed to save the nation from crises.

Talking to a private news channel he said Imran Khan made false cases against PLM-N through Babar Awan and Shahzad Akbar, however they could not prove anything.

Minister maintained, though Imran khan is not a politician but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf should behave democratically.

He said FIRs were registered against PTI because they workers intentionally attacked federal capital and were fully equipped with weapon during their long march.

He stressed that PTI should challenge NAB amendments in courts and government is fully confident that it will be proved legal. However, we do not mind judicial review on amendments.

Interior Minister further said that country would default if the government refuses to implement IMF agreement made by previous government, however this agreement made by PTI is unjust towards masses/ people of Pakistan.

